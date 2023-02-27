WAVERLEY: The Waverley Legion handed out awards at their annual honours and awards ceremony.

The recipients are all well-respected volunteers who dedicate their time to the Legion.

Thanks to Steve Sinnott for providing the photos and info on these recipients.

Here are some of the three recipients who were awarded:

Cheryl Sinnott was the recipient of the Legionaire of the Year Award.

Cheryl Sinnott of the Legion Ladies Auxiliary presented Norma Rhodinizer 65 Years of Service with Ladies Auxiliary

Legion President Gerald Burgess presented the President Award to Sheila Pickrem.

