ELMSDALE: Three levels of government are partnering to bring $15 million of housing and other infrastructure upgrades to the Municipality of East Hants (MEH).

The funding from the federal and provincial governments were announced on March 28 by Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois and Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald, along with MEH Warden Eleanor Roulston.

The announcement took place at the MEH in the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre in Elmsdale before a packed room.

In the announcement, Blois said that the feds and MEH had reached an agreement to fast track 212 housing units over the next three years. This deal will help spur the construction of more than 2,800 homes over the next decade.

John Woodford from MEH was the emcee for the announcement. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The agreement, under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), will provide more than $5.8 million to eliminate barriers to building the housing we need, faster.

East Hants’ Action Plan commits to nine local initiatives such as allowing more units on residential lots, reducing parking requirements for new developments, waiving building permit fees for accessory dwellings, making municipal land available for housing, and streamlining approval processing times with a new e-permitting platform.

“We are excited and proud to announce this partnership with East Hants,” Sean Fraser, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Minister said in a release. “With initiatives like allowing more units on residential lots, making municipal lands available for housing, waiving permit fees for accessory units, and streamlining approval processes, East Hants will ensure that they have more of the kind of homes needed to tackle the housing crisis.”

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald announced the province is investing into infrastructure upgrades in East Hants. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Blois, who has grown up and called East Hants home his whole life, said it’s a great place to live and is home to several of the fastest growing communities in Nova Scotia.

“I’m I am very pleased to share that the Government of Canada is investing $5.8M through the Housing Accelerator Fund to support the Municipality of East Hants plan to get more homes built faster.

“This agreement will result in the construction of 2,800 new homes in East Hants over the next decade, ensuring that more Nova Scotian families can call East Hants home.”

Warden Eleanor Roulston speaks. (Healey photo)

Roulston said the municipality is thrilled to receive this support from the Housing Accelerator Fund.

“This is great news for our communities and will give us the ability to continue to expand housing options for our residents,’ said Roulston.

VIDEO STORY sponsored by Carruthers MacDonell & Robson Law:

ADVERTISEMENT:

MacDonald announced the province’s support would see an investment in expanding infrastructure in East Hants.

The Municipal Capital Grant Program funding will help build up Nova Scotian communities with a one-time $102 million investment in municipal infrastructure across the province.

For MEH, this will mean the creation of close to 7,000 new housing units, replacement and extend 25 kilometres of water and wastewater pipe, reduce flooding risk to 638 properties, and build five kilometres of new or improved sidewalk.

John A. MacDonald, the MLA for Hants East, announced the provincial investment towards housing and infrastructure upgrades in the municipality. (Healey photo)

In East Hants, the province is investing more than $8.5 million in four projects.

“As the communities continue to grow these projects will continue to create capacity by for growing needs throughout the area,” said MacDonald.

The MCGP, will support critical infrastructure projects including housing, climate change, accessibility, and growth throughout the province.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Among the four projects being supported through this funding are:

Wastewater Collection Upgrade Lantz– over $4.7 million provincial contribution for a project that will rebalance wastewater flows by extending force main lines for future growth.

Sewer Upgrade Highway 214– over $2.9 million provincial contribution for a project that will split the wastewater flows from both Enfield and Elmsdale.

Medical Centre Lift station Upgrade – over $495,000 provincial contribution for a project that will increase pumping ability and overall capacity.

Barney’s Brook Lift station Upgrade – over $456,000 provincial contribution for a project that will increase pumping ability and overall capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT:

MacDonald said the list of projects come from what residents have said are some growing needs in the community.

“I have listened to the growing needs of residents,” said MacDonald. “The provincial government is taking action to address those needs with regards to the much-needed infrastructure to meet those concerns of residents and grow our communities.

“Hants East has a wonderful opportunity for growth, and we intend to work with the municipality to reach its fullest potential.”

A project list will be made available once municipalities and residents have been informed about the projects in their communities.

The projects are anticipated to begin in the spring and must be completed by March 31, 2026.

MacDonald also said that the province is providing $570,000 to East Hants towards repairs from flooding at the East Hants Aquatics Centre.