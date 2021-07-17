WINDSOR JUNCTION/HALIFAX: Halifax Water has been approved for approximately $1.23 million dollars in federal/provincial funding to install 425 kW of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels at four of its facilities.

This funding is based on an application for a Community Solar Project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). For this $1.68 million initiative, the Government of Canada will contribute $670 thousand, Nova Scotia will contribute $558 thousand and the remaining cost of approximately $446 thousand will be funded by Halifax Water.

“By replacing some of the electricity we purchase with energy generated from solar PV at our facilities, we can reduce our net greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 7000 tonnes over its lifetime. In addition to the environmental benefits for Nova Scotia, this investment will help decrease our operating expenses for Halifax Water’s rate base,” said Cathie O’Toole, General Manager Halifax Water.

The Halifax Water Community Solar Project will reduce electrical energy consumption and the associated GHG emissions by generating clean, renewable solar electricity on-site at the four proposed project locations. No energy storage systems are proposed for this project, as all energy produced will be fully utilized within the install four facilities. These include:

Halifax Water Head Office – 450 Cowie Hill Road

Halifax Water West Operations Facility – 455 Cowie Hill Road

Halifax Water Burnside Operations Facility – Jennet Avenue, Dartmouth, NS

Aerotech Wastewater Treatment Facility – 449 Aerotech Drive, Goffs, NS

With funding now secured, Halifax Water will move forward with a procurement process to select a third-party solar developer and contractor. Procurement, system design and construction for the first project is expected in October 2021/22 and the remaining will be completed by 2023/24.

Quotes:

“As we come out of this pandemic, our government recognizes how crucial it is to invest in clean, safe, and sustainable communities – for now and for future generations. Our government continues to honour our commitment to taking bold action to fight climate change, and this investment is just one example of that. Renewable energy projects, like the installation of these solar panels, generate clean electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create good jobs, and help us build back better.”

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities





“The best time to come together to build a more sustainable, more livable future for Canadians is now. This is an important milestone for Nova Scotia and means residents can benefit from utility-sized solar panels that will move us forward in our fight against climate change while building healthier communities for all Canadians.”

– Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax.

“The benefits of renewable energy and resulting greenhouse gas reductions and ratepayer savings are key to our future. Nova Scotia is a national leader in fighting climate change, and transitioning to more renewable energy sources, like solar power will have a major impact on our fight against climate change, propelling us toward our ambitious goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.”