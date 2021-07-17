Milford Rec receives $42k for facility upgrades from province

MILFORD: The volunteer-run Milford Recreation Association is one of 35 community projects across N.S. receiving an investment totalling $858,000 from the province.

On July 16, N.S. announced the funding that will improve existing cultural and community facilities to ensure safe spaces where people can gather, celebrate and connect.



The projects include improvements to the community hall in Milford.

The Milford Recreation Association will receive $42,400 to upgrade the hall’s energy efficiency with new heat pumps, windows and lighting.



“At the heart of every community are places where people can gather safely to celebrate Nova Scotia’s rich cultural heritage,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Suzanne Lohnes-Croft. “All Nova Scotians need facilities in their communities where they are safe and comfortable and that are welcoming, foster community pride and build stronger connections.”

The community-led projects are supported through the Community Facilities Improvement Program (CFIP), which focuses on repairing and improving existing building exteriors and interior features.Quotes:“The Milford Recreation Association believes all community members should have a space to safely gather. Our hall hosts everything from blood donation clinics to community meals to music events. We are thrilled to receive this funding, which will make it more affordable to operate the hall while addressing energy efficiency.”– Colleen Smith, vice-president, Milford Recreation Association