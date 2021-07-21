PHOTOS: Camp Day 2021 held

MILFORD/FALL RIVER: Tim Hortons locations across Canada, including those in East Hants such as the one in Milford and the Fall River Tim’s, are raising money to support youth in their communities.

Camp Day activities included in store fun games as well as a toll booth at the drive thru in Milford, plus very excited staff members out by Hwy 2 looking for honks from passing motorists.

They received quite a few honks.

In Fall River, there was a sucker pull plus the Lions Club held a BBQ from 11-1 outside the store. Councillor Ctahy Deagle Gammon stopped by to support the Lions BBQ.

Here are a few photos taken in Milford and Fall River (sadly, after much of the activities had finished up for the morning):

Camp Day events were on at the Fall River Tim’s. This chalked message greeted customers. (Healey photo)

Sucker pull at the Fall River Tim’s. (Healey photo)

The greeting crew on Hwy 2 by the Milford Tim’s. (Healey photo)