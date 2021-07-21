Birthday milestone: Former Fall River resident turns 100

FALL RIVER: Sarah Brown may no longer live in Fall River, but she certainly has many memories from her 44 years that she called it home.

On July 24, Brown, who now lives in Lower Sackville, will turn 100. While the celebration will be a bit subdued this year due to her medical condition 9she has dementia) and COVID-19 restrictions, her family will still make her the star she is on her big day.

Alan Brown, Sarah’s son who lives in western Canada, told The Laker News in a phone interview his mom was a big community supporter. She always told her children to do their best.

“When choosing a career, she always told us to pick something that we’re going to love to do and go do it,” he said. “She always said don’t pick something, but rather because it’s fun to do.”

Brown said his mom was a pretty positive person, even now in her later years as medical issues rise.

“She’s a happy person and she’s given a lot to her community,” he said. “And of course, back in the early days back in England, she served in the women’s land army. So, you know, those types of things are what make her our mother and what makes her dear to a lot of the community.”

He said his mom has seen Fall River go through a huge facelift—including getting the traffic lights at Hwy 2 and Fall River Road.

“Boy, I remember the year I came home and the traffic lights at the highway,” he said. I remember Neil Miller had a corner store at the bottom of the road.”

With Alan living in B.C. that’s meant the eldest son, Edwin Brown, has taken on the role of looking after their mom in N.S.

“He goes in to see her two, maybe three times a day,” he said. “We have caregivers going in to help her for other purposes of hygiene or a meal preparation, that type of thing.

“He’s done a superb job of basically allowing my mom to live in her own apartment.

“While he would care about the accolades, it’s just it’s hard work. I know it is. I don’t live there, or I would be sharing in the duties.

Alan said his mom was just one of those people that just had such a unique human being.

“I know I’m biased on that, but I mean, the influence she’s had on so many people, how she cared,” said Brown. “I think the biggest thing that people outside of the family would tell you, how she’s really a person that cares about your well-being.

“She’s more interested in are you OK or is there anything I can do to help you? That’s my mom.”