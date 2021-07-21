ENFIELD/FALL RIVER: Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.

Smoke from forests fires approaching from the west will move into western mainland Nova Scotia this afternoon and will persist there into Thursday afternoon.

The smoke will spread into Cape Breton by early Thursday morning, and will dissipate Thursday evening.

Until that time, smoke from the plume may descend to the ground and cause a local reduction in air quality.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.