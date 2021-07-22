EAST HANTS: The Laker News is partnering with the East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce to co-host a 2021 Provincial Election Candidates Forum on Aug 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

It will be livestreamed on The Laker News FB page and available live and recording available at a later date on Dagley Media’s YouTube.

Due to the current COVID19 gathering restrictions, this event will be virtual only.

The Chamber is reaching out to the business community to ask questions that they would like asked.

We at The Laker News are reaching out to the residents of the East Hants community to seek questions that you the residents of East Hants would like to be asked. We will be choosing six from our list for the 12 that will be asked.

If you are a resident of Hants East, please email with the Subject headline as “HANTS EAST Forum question” so we know which forum you’re asking for because we’re running two at the same time. Please email: thelakerelection@gmail.com.

The deadline to have questions in to us for the HANTS EAST forum so we can narrow them down is MONDAY JULY 26.

Thanks!

THE LAKER NEWS TEAM!