ELMSDALE: One man suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Elmsdale on July 18.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell say they were called to the Elmsdale area at approximately 4 p.m. after receiving a 911 call of the crash involving a four-wheeler.

Police said a 27-year-old man from the Shubenacadie area hit a ditch, causing the four-wheeler to flip.

He suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision and required treatment from EHS.