Fire departments team up to help Shumilacke Food Bank

MILFORD: Two local volunteer fire departments came together on the weekend for one cause.

With the holidays upon us, and families in need throughout the communities of Milford, Shubenacadie, and Stewiacke, firefighters with Milford Fire and Shubenacadie Fire held a food drive on Dec. 9.

The food drive was in support of Shumilacke Food Bank and held at the Foodland in Milford.

Approximately 10 firefighters from the two departments spent about four hours at the Foodland collecting food donations brought to them by shoppers and community members alike.

ADVERTISEMENT:

At the end of the day, they garnered 241 kilograms of food and more than $500 in monetary donations for the Shumilacke Food Bank.

The Departments wanted to remind residents of Milford and area they will be going out with Santa on Christmas Eve (and the Grinch too) for the annual Neighbourhood Christmas Parade.

The parade will start at 4:30 p.m. leaving from REC on Hwy 2.

During it they will also be collecting food donations for Shumilacke Food Bank.