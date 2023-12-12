PHOTOS: Santa a big hit at St. Rose of Lima Holiday Bazaar

FALL RIVER: Baked goods and preserves were the main draw, but it was the guy from the North Pole that was the big hit–at least for the younger crowd.

The St. Rose of Lima CWL hosted their seasonal fundraiser the Holiday Bake and Bazaar on Dec. 9 during the morning to early afternoon at the LWF Community Hall on Fall River Road.

It was a good turnout to the event, which saw Santa kept busy as all the kids in attendance came up to sit on his lap and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

The event featured yummy bake sale items like cookies and fudge–which we can attest to being very good as The Laker News bought some–and preserves.

Members of the Knights of Columbus from St. Rose of Lima were also on hand.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here are some photos that we snapped during our short visit to cover the event:

Star struck at seeing Santa. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Knights of Columbus were there too. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A big hug for Santa. (Healey photo)

Santa talks with some kids. (Healey photo)