PHOTOS: Oldfield students enjoy Christmas dinner, visit from Santa

ENFIELD: Students from Oldfield Consolidated School enjoyed a hearty Christmas meal and a visit from that Old Guy from the North Pole.

The event was put on by a group of volunteers with members form the community, Enfield Fire, and Hnats East MLA John A. MacDonald helping volunteer to dish up the delicious Christmas meal.

It was held at the Enfield Fire Hall on Dec. 7 following the school’s skate at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

(Healey photo)

The Laker News was invited to the Christmas dinner and snapped some of the fun from the meal and event.

It would not have been possible to put on the dinner without the support of the following, organizers said:

-Payzants Homehardware

-Fastec Coatings

-Cup of Soul

-Enfield Pharmachoice

-Ledwedge Lumber

-Withrows Farm Market & Meat Shop

– MLA John A MacDonald

-Enfield Fire Department

-Elmsdale Sobeys

-Elmsdale Superstore

Santa hands out candy canes to students. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Dinner is dished up for these two students. (Healey photo)