HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists (NSCP) is launching a public survey today to obtain important feedback on the quality of pharmacy care that patients are receiving at community pharmacies.

This first-of-its-kind survey is being used by the NSCP as part of a larger project to establish minimum staffing levels for community pharmacies. This is important to ensure the public is receiving consistent quality care, while also supporting practitioner wellbeing and recruitment.

“The NSCP has one purpose – to ensure the public receives quality care from the pharmacy profession. This is especially important as the public increasingly accesses more primary care from their pharmacy team,” says Beverley Zwicker, NSCP CEO and Registrar.

ADVERTISEMENT;

Anybody who has recently received care from a pharmacy is encouraged to complete the survey, which can be found at www.nspharmacists.ca/?page=forthepublic.

The survey is anonymous and takes about fuve minutes to complete.

A link to the survey can be found on the NSCP’s social media channels and website and through online ads.

ADVERTISEMENT:

NSCP surveyors will also be invcommunity pharmacies across the province to invite the public to complete the survey in-

person.

“Pharmacies are busy right now, and getting increasingly busy as pharmacists take on new roles,” said Zwicker.

“The quality of care that you receive from your pharmacy team is as important to us as it is to you. We value you sharing your experiences with us so that we can be proactive.”