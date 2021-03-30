Five Halifax-area schools to receive new, modular classrooms

HALIFAX: The Province of Nova Scotia and the Government of Canada are investing more than $24 million to purchase modular classrooms at Halifax area schools.

The modular classrooms, which include washrooms, are a flexible option to respond to future enrollment growth and space pressures at the schools and will replace many portable classrooms currently in use.

“Nova Scotia, and Halifax, in particular, continues to see strong population growth. Our investments in modular classrooms allow us to respond to this growth quickly and efficiently, while providing safe, comfortable classroom space for our students and teachers,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Derek Mombourquette.

Forty-seven modular classrooms will be purchased for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education and built at the following schools:



— Park West School, Halifax – 12 classes and washroom facilities

— Basinview Drive Community School, Bedford – 12 classes and washroom facilities

— Fairview Heights Elementary, Halifax – five classes and washroom facilities

— Grosvenor-Wentworth Park Elementary, Halifax – ten classes and washroom facilities

— Clayton Park Junior High, Halifax – eight classrooms and washroom facilities



Modular classrooms differ from portables in that they can be connected to the current school by a hallway and have washroom facilities within the structure, enhancing the school’s COVID-19 resilience.



A tender will be issued by the Halifax Regional Centre for Education this week and the modular classrooms and washrooms are expected to be ready to welcome students in September.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $20 million dollars in this project through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $4 million.Quotes:“As the chair of Park West School Advisory Council, I am thrilled about today’s announcement of the modular classroom structure at Park West. We had requested this infrastructure to replace our portables and are very happy. This is a great development for our community and the students of Park West.”– Karen Saweczko, chair Park West School Advisory Council and parent“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve moved quickly to ensure that Canadians have the support they need now, while also looking ahead. The addition of modular classrooms to our Halifax schools means a healthier, more productive environment for students and staff for years to come. Canada’s infrastructure plan is about building up our communities now for a better, greener, post-pandemic future– Bernadette Jordan, federal Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard on behalf of Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities