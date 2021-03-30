Gone to the dogs!

Dogs allowed on N.S. restaurant patios, sidewalk cafes

HALIFAX/FALL RIVER: The summer patio restaurant and sidewalk cafe season will be one for the dogs.

In a release on March 30, the Rankin government announced pet dogs are now allowed on restaurant, bar and café patios (along with their owners, of course) as part of their government’s promise to remove unnecessary barriers for restaurants to meet customer needs.



“We’ve listened to the restaurant industry. They told us this change will help them attract more dog owners who want to enjoy a leisurely meal or a beverage and be able to do so without having to leave their dogs at home,” said Premier Iain Rankin.

“The new rules will still protect food safety and allow restaurants to offer this option if that’s what their customers want.”

This change, which takes effect today, March 30, is also another way to support the food service industry that has been so severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.“I’m happy the province will offer restaurants this option to appeal to more customers. Nova Scotians love their dogs, and I’m looking forward to seeing lots out on the patios this spring,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Keith Irving.Individual business owners can decide whether to allow pet dogs, limit the number of dogs or ask a customer to remove the pet if it is misbehaving. Restaurant owners who allow dogs must adhere to strict food safety guidelines, including:— pet dogs will not be allowed inside restaurants; they will only be allowed on patios that can be accessed from the street— dogs are not permitted to eat while at the restaurant but they can drink water from separate bowls brought by the owner— restaurants with dog-friendly patios must post a sign so potential customers are aware before they sit down