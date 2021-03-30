Fall River businesses hosting virtual Easter Egg Hunt

FALL RIVER: A local realtor with a yearn for giving back in the community has created a Virtual Easter Egg Hunt involving four Fall River-area businesses.

Trish Chesal has 3D Matterport technology with a camera to do virtual tours of homes for her clients to showcase their properties to buyers outside of N.S. She took an Easter spin on things with the technology since COVID19 restrictions would not permit a large Easter Egg hunt.

“A few of the local shops and I are getting together a virtual Easter Egg hunt for the community,” Chesal said.

She said at each location–The Fourth Lock, The Vegetorium, Riverbend Detox and Wellness Spa, and the Good Day Café–there are a set number of Eggs to find.

“Participants just need to go online and follow the links to the Virtual Tours, and virtually walk through each space to find the eggs,” she said.

“Whoever finds all of the eggs will be entered to win a gift prize, donated from each location. There are 11 eggs in total to find.”

Click on the links below & take a virtual Walk through each location to find the hidden eggs. The Number & Colour of eggs are described below by each location.

Once you find all 11 Eggs, comment on the original post by Trish Chesal & Matt Tingley – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Atlantic with “Found Them!” & Share this post. One random player will be selected and contacted.

If you can identify all hidden eggs’ locations correctly, you will win a gift basket of AMAZING goodies from our Sponsors

Tour 1: The Fourth Lock: http://bit.ly/FourthLock3D

Tour 2: The Vegetorium: http://bit.ly/Vegetorium3D

Tour 3: Riverbed Detox: http://bit.ly/RiverbedDetox3D

Tour 4: A Good Day Cafe: http://bit.ly/GoodDay3D

The Fourth Lock

: 3 Eggs (1 Orange, 1 Blue, 1 Yellow… look hard & zoom in!)

The Vegetorium Country Farm Market

: 2 Eggs (1 Blue, 1 Yellow)

Riverbed Detox & Wellness

: 2 Eggs (1 Pink, 1 Yellow)

A Good Day Kitchen & Cafe

: 4 Eggs (2 Yellow, 1 Pink, 1 Blue)

Why did she want to do a virtual Easter Egg Hunt?

“I thought it would be a fun way to get the everyone into the community spirit, and since we can’t do it in person, we can do it together virtually,” said Chesal.

Chesal said the winner will be announced Monday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

*Must be a resident of NS to Win, and be able to collect Prize in Fall River, NS*