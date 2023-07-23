MAIN PHOTO: The flooding forced Hwy 2 by the Elmsdale Lumber Mill to close to traffic as well as local businesses, some who suffered damage as a result. A dumpster is also seen floating in the middle of Hwy 2 up by Pete’za Perfect. (Healey photo)

EAST HANTS: The severity of the damage to infrastructure in the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) from the flooding on Friday night into Saturday is not yet know, but its expected to very extensive.

In an interview with The Laker News following the provincial flooding briefing, Emergency Management Coordinator Kelly Ash took a few minutes to answer some questions specific to East Hants.

The most damage in the municipality was the complete washout of Hwy 215 near Hwy2 36 in South Maitland, along with damage to the East Hants Aquatic Centre in Elmsdale.

There was also flooding along Hwy 2 in the Milford area and one section by Elmsdale Lumber had to be closed due to high water. Businesses in two strip malls were impacted and were closed and also reportedly sustained serious damage.

Hwy 215 in South Maitland near where it intersects with Hwy 236 was completely washed away due to the heavy rain storm. (Submitted photo)

Highway 215 South Maitland is partially collapsing, #nsstorm https://t.co/X4gOXF8TXA — The Laker News – Pat Healey 🇨🇦 (@ReprtrPatHealey) July 22, 2023 Tweet with video from FB on the road collapse.

Kelly Ash spoke about the washout of Hwy 215 in South Maitland. While it is a provincial road and they area aware, arrangements have been made for residents safety.

“Therefore 911 and other emergency service providers are also aware,” she said. “Plans are in place to ensure coverage in the event of an emergency on either side of Highway 215 at this time.”

She responded to a question on how a State of Emergency being declared by Premier Tim Houston for East Hants helps in the recovery efforts. At the briefing, the Premier also said HRM, Queens and Lunenburg Counties damage was also having a State of Emergency declared.

“It will allow quicker access to emergency funding and resources to fix the major infrastructure issues throughout the municipality,” said Ash.

In a release later July 22, that was extended to all of N.S., Municipal Affairs Minister John Lohr said.

Oldham Road bridge was blocked due to flooding and safety of the bridge. (Healey photo)

The water level is almost on the bridge at Oldham Road (it had been over it earlier in the day). (Healey photo)

One of the pieces of infrastructure that was seriously damaged was a bridge on North Salem Road. That has stranded racers and fans alike at Atlantic Motorsport Park where the Bridgestone Canadian Superbike Series was to have round three this weekend.

The series decided on Saturday morning to cancel round three due to the conditions.

Ash was asked for a timeline on getting those at the track out.

“We have no definitive timeline when these people will be able to leave,” she said. “We are working with EMO NS and NS Public Works to determine if a temporary bridge or other measure can be installed to get these people and equipment out safely.”

She said they were advised there may be between 300-500 attendees on-site.

Questions from The Laker News at the press briefing:

Ash was asked to explain more on the damage at the Aquatic Centre and how that impacts those who have signed up for sessions.

“The extent of the damage to the EHAC is not yet know but we do know it is extensive,” said Ash. “We will be sending out a notice to cancel all of the programing at the Centre for the week of July 23.”

She said municipal and EHAC staff will regroup early in the week on the rest of our summer programing at the EHAC.

When asked if she could put an estimated price tag on the damage in East Hants, she couldn’t do that just yet.

“It’s too early to tell at this time to make any estimates,” said Ash. “There is millions of dollars in damage throughout the region.”