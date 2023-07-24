PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Flooding damage in Fall River, Windsor Junction area

WINDSOR JUNCTION/FALL RIVER: The heavy rains and ensuing flooding from the weekend storm left an impact on infrastructure and roadways in the Windsor Junction and Fall River areas.

While an exact amount for damage locally wasn’t known, officials have said its too early as the assessing of the damage has just begun with the water and flooding subsiding.

Its clear for some the recovery will not be one of overnight but weeks and months, possibly even years.

The Laker News took a drive as we went and got groceries at some of the damage in the area on July 23.

The below are some photos and videos of the damage that we saw.

Some of the damage, like that near the Gerald Mitchell Contracting building on Fall River Road, was being cleaned up as best could be by crews after we were there.

A large gaping washout was evident on the guardrail as you drove down Fall River Road near the exit of Bluehill Road.

At Fall River, the rock and gravel had many drivers slowing down, below the posted 50 km for that area, as they tried their best to navigate the debris/gravel.

The way some of the debris laid made for an uneven manoeuvring and then resulted in some hitting the bottom of the front of their vehicle as they came over the debris.

Larger vehicles like trucks navigated the gravel and debris on the road with not much problem.

(Healey photo)

More gravel across the entrance to a subdivision. (Healey photo)

Meanwhile, on Windsor Junction Road the damage was less than one may expect after seeing how under water it was on Friday night. It included a fire truck from Tanker 50 getting stuck as it responded to assist motorists who had got stuck themselves. The firefighters got out safely.

The chair that many saw in front of one of the commercial buildings (next to Expression of Wood) got moved by the flooding water. It was spotted in a near swampy area.

When looking at it as it laid there, it appeared to be fully intact. The for sale sign was still on it too.

The big chair. (Healey photo)

Debris on Windsor Junction Road swept off the road after the flooding. (Healey photo)

This is one of the flood damage seen on Windsor Junction Road near gliptone. (Healey photo)

In the area, there was an oily smell, which could be because of the vehicles that had been stuck in there. A stream runs nearby where the oily smell was.

The water levels being high meant for rushing like rapids water at the Shubie Canal Commission’s Lock 4 on Fletcher Drive in Fletchers Lake. Many people were observed walking or cycling through the trail and across the bridge.

Most would stop and take a look at the high water and how fast it was moving from the Lake Thomas way towards Lake Fletcher.

One would not have wanted to drop their keys or cell phone as they would have been long gone at how fast moving the water was.

Lock 4 flowing fast and docks under water