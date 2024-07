ELMSDALE:Residents of the Corridor and surrounding area are being asked to help out their local food bank this week.

The Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank, which is located in Enfield, will be having a food drive and BBQ this coming Thursday July 11 in Elmsdale.

It will take place from 11 am to 2 p.m., and is being sponsored by the Elmsdale RBC staff.

The food drive will occur at the Sobeys in Elmsdale.