MIDDLE SACKVILLE: A 33-year-old Lower Sackville man has been arrested following a single vehicle collision that resulted in serious injury, police say.

Cindy Bayers, with N.S. RCMP, said that on July 6 at approximately 3:35 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment attempted a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver who was merging onto Hwy. 101 from Beaver Bank Rd.

The vehicle did not stop.

“In the interest of public safety, the officer deactivated his lights and sirens and did not pursue the vehicle,” said Bayers in a release.

Moments later, the vehicle, a red GMC pickup truck, failed to negotiate Exit 2A, Hwy. 101, left the roadway and came to rest on its roof in the centre of the traffic circle.

Two people ran from the vehicle and a third occupant was trapped inside.

With assistance of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, and EHS, the woman was extracted from the vehicle and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“One of the people who ran from the vehicle, a youth, was located nearby with non-life-threatening injuries and also transported to hospital by EHS,” said Bayers.

With assistance of Police Dog Services from the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police, officers conducted searches of the area for the second person who fled and is believed to be the driver of the vehicle.

He was not immediately located.

Just after 9 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment safely arrested a 33-year-old Lower Sackville man in Lower Sackville.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and is being led by RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment with the assistance of RCMP Collision Reconstruction and Analysis Services.

Bayers said charges are anticipated.

Exit 2A, Hwy. 101 was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

The incident has been referred to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

SiRT independently investigates all serious incidents which arise from the actions of police in Nova Scotia. There does not have to be an allegation of wrongdoing.

Given the matter is now being investigated by SiRT, the RCMP will respectfully refrain from discussing further details.

File #: 24-90634