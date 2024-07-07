Police arrest man in Sipekne’katik on firearms-related charges

SIPEKNE’KATIK: RCMP have arrested a 34-year-old man in Sipekne’katik for firearms-related offences.

Cindy Bayers, with Nova Scotia RCMP, said that Sipekne’katik RCMP arrested the man after executing a search warrant at a residence on July 5.

On July 5, with assistance of East Hants, Millbrook, Colchester County and Cumberland County RCMP, Sipekne’katik RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Meadowbrook Rd., Sipekne’katik, as part of a firearms investigation.

“During the search, officers seized seven firearms, including two prohibited firearms, magazines and ammunition, a quantity of liquid and edible psilocybin (mushrooms), and a quantity of contraband tobacco,” said Bayers.

At the residence, officers safely arrested a 34-year-old man for firearms offences.

The man has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team.

Anyone with information about firearms in the community or other suspicious incidents is asked to contact Sipekne’katik RCMP at 902-758-3388.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File # 2024-917349