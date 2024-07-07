HALIFAX/EAST HANTS/FALL RIVER: A heat warning has been issued for N.S. with humidex values expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius are expected Monday July 8 and Tuesday July 9, Environment Canada said.

A period of very warm and humid weather is expected with maximum temperature Monday: 30 degrees Celsius (Humidex 37).

Minimum temperature Monday night: 18 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature Tuesday: 30 degrees Celsius (Humidex 34 to 37).

Cooler conditions can be expected along parts of the coast.

Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Reduce your heat risk.

Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Information is provided on the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness website at novascotia.ca/heat-related-illness/.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.

The heat warning has been issued by Environment Canada and the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness.