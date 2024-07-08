Threats complaint leads to charges from Shubenacadie incident

SHUBENACADIE: A 36-year-old man is facing a slew of charges following a threats complaint in Shubenacadie in late June.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said officers received a call for service on June 28 to an address in Shubenacadie.

“We were advised that a man was threatening people and hitting a truck with a long stick and a machete,” said Const. Burns.

He said officers made an immediate patrol.

The suspect was arrested without incident. There were no injuries reported.

Const. Burns said Kyle Jack France, 36, of no fixed address, has been charged with Uttering Threats, Assault and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

France will appear in court in August.