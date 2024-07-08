LANTZ: It’s Tide Fest weekend July 12-14.

The small crew of volunteers behind East Hants Tide Fest are ready to put on a great weekend of activities for everyone this weekend.

From the family fun fair; face painting; washer toss; the Graham Isenor Memorial ball tournament; jamboree; and two nights of great musical entertainment, there’s been a lot of work done over countless hours to give the community a summer celebration.

There will even be a food truck rally, with two of East Hants’ favourites among those scheduled to be there – the Beefy Weiner and Soaring Crane Sushi.

More info with a full schedule can be found on the Tide Fest website at: https://www.tidefest.ca

The ball schedule for July 12. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

In concert will be Pretty Vistors and The Lounge Fly’s on Friday night.

Tristan Legg and The Mad Dogs and Stonehouse will be taking the Coldstream Concert Stage on Saturday night.

Tickets for those are available through the Tide Fest website and Eventbrite.

The eventbrite link is at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/tide-fest-2024-music-festival-tickets-875629450257

ADVERTISEMENT:

As a non-profit organization Tide Fest gives back and supports other groups in the East Hants community with any proceeds left.

Tide Fest is holding an online 50-50 as well. It is done through Rafflebox, and the draw will be made July 15.

Tickets for the 50-50 raffle can be purchased at: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/cheha