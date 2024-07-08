Youth from Wellington charged in bomb threat at Lockview High

FALL RIVER: A Wellington youth has been charged by police following their investigation into a bomb threat at Lockview High in Fall River in May.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division (CID) placed the charges on July 8 following their investigation into the incident.

He said that on May 9 RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a bomb threat at Lockview High School on Lockview Rd.

“Officers, with the assistance from the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit, assessed that there was no risk to the public,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Investigators of the General Investigation Section of CID learned that a threatening message had been written in a bathroom stall at the school.

Through the course of the investigation, a male youth from Wellington was identified as being involved in the threats, said Cpl. Tremblay.

On June 26, the youth attended the CID office, in Dartmouth, where he was safely arrested and later released.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The youth has been charged with Uttering Threats and Mischief.

He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court on July 18.

Because of his age the youth can not be named.

File #: 24-61978