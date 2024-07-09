Grab your swim trunks, East Hants Aquatic Centre to reopen July 10

ELMSDALE: Swimmers rejoice.

After almost a year-long closure due to flood damage, the East Hants Aquatic Centre is set to reopen to the public.

The Aquatic Centre and Municipality of East Hants announce on July 8 that the pool will reopen on Wednesday July 10.

Doors will open for the first swimmers at 6 a.m.

The Aquatic Centre said in its Facebook post that they were thrilled to announce that they were ready to welcome everyone back to the pool.

“We will be releasing more information on open swim schedules, sign up aquafit and lane swimming tomorrow (July 9),” the post said.

“Stay tuned.”

In conclusion of their big news, they wanted to thank all in the community.

“We want to send a big thank you to our community members for your patience and understanding over the last year,” the post added.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back to the water.”