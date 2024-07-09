Impaired driving charges laid against Mount Uniacke woman

MOUNT UNIACKE:A 56-year-old Mount Uniacke woman will face impaired driving charges in court in August, East Hants RCMP say.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP in Enfield, said on June 29 an officer was heading to a noise complaint report in Mount Uniacke.

“On route, he came across a vehicle in a ditch,” said Const. Burns.

“Upon further investigation a witness was able to direct the officer to the driver of the vehicle who he was able to have a conversation with.”

Const. Burns said according to the officer the driver displayed signs of impairment by alcohol.

“She was arrested for impaired driving,” he said.

The woman was transported to the Enfield RCMP detachment where they provided samples of their breath.

The samples of the breath showed a reading of over three times the legal limit of 80 mg%.

Susan Snow, 56, of Mount Uniacke has been charged with impaired driving related offences.

She will appear in court in August to face the charges.