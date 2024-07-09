IWK 250 super weekend has close to 100 cars set for green flag racing

JAMES RIVER: Close to 100 entries are expected for the IWK 250 Super Weekend July 19-20 at Riverside International Speedway, just outside Antigonish.

The little Bristol will see the Maritie Sportsman Series; the Cross Roads Maritime Legends tour; the Hot Rod Classics; and of course the main event, the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour.

There are a few more entries expected for each class to hit the high banks in James River.

The Sportsman and Legends will take the green on July 19, while the Hot Rods and Pro Stocks race on Saturday afternoon/night.

Several East Hants and Fall River-area racers are already registered to hit the track in their respective classes.

Here is the entries as of July 9 for the SPORTSMAN:

NAPA / Henry’s AUTOPRO 100 | Friday, July 19

(87) Kevin Morse, Antigonish, NS (06) Sara Thorne, Chance Cove, NL (56) Josh Collins, Jerseyside, NL (99) Phillip Barkhouse, Beaverbank, NS (18) Harry Ross White, Kennetcook, NS (99) Wayne Walsh, Conception Bay South, NL (30) Gerald Hicks, Conception Bay South, NL (45) Ashley Creelman, Debert, NS (68) Michael Cormier, Grand-Barachois, NB (78) Dennis Nickerson, Marshy Hope, NS (08) Matt Vaughan, Lantz, NS (14) Alex Johnson, Enfield, NS (66) Jeffrey Breen, Antigonish, NS (0) tba, tba (6) Dylan Blenkhorn, Truro, NS (50) Mike Riley, Timberlea, NS (74) Cory Leonard, Big Lake, NS (2) Corey Breen, Antigonish, NS (01) Joey Livingstone, Trenton, NS (92) Pete Miller, East Gore, NS (85) Darren Hilchie, Little Harbour, NS (94) Deven Smith, Lakeside, NS (51) Dylan Dowe, Bedford, NS (10) Brady Creamer, Miramichi, NB (31) Jerome Kehoe, Sydney, NS (8) Chris Reid, Sydney, NS (23) Shawn Waterfield, Sydney, NS (47) Dan Cameron, Westville, NS (44) Russell Smith, Jr., Lakeside, NS (27) Kyle Bent, Windermere, NS (3) Darren Wallage, Enfield, NS (18) Lynden MacDougall, Sydney, NS (30) Marcel Leblanc, McKees Mills, NB (10x) Richard Salter, Centre Burlington, NS

Here is the expected entry list for the Maritime League of Legends:

Superior Foundations Legends Challenge | Friday, July 19

(89) Emily Chisholm, Antigonish, NS (20) Devin Wadden, Hammonds Plains, NS (98) Craig MacDonald, Waverley, NS (14) Brayden Wadden, Hammonds Plains, NS (73) Brad Wadden, Hammonds Plains, NS (71) Chase MacKay, Bear Cove, NS (97) Daniel Vandenburg, Glenholme, NS (46) Randy Stoddard, Barrington, NS (24) Ayden Christensen, Windsor Junction, NS (29) Jared Slaunwhite, Terence Bay, NS (66m) Daryl Mahar, Hubley, NS (66) Owen Mahar, Hubley, NS (0) Tanton Wooldridge, Summerside, PE (94) JJ MacPhee, Yarmouth, NS (84) Noah Healey, Conception Bay South, NL (00) Caden Tufts, Hubley, NB (111) Wayne Hanlon Jr., St. John’s, NL (07) Kelsey Hann, New Glasgow, NS (99) Taylor McLean, Eureka, NS (13) Aiden MacDonald, Covehead, PE (81) Nate Singer, Kennetcook, NS (44) Nathan Blackburn, Hubley, NS (34) Stephen Piccott, Jr., Donaldston, PE (18) Josh Langille, Coldbrook, NS (19) Nathan Langille, Coldbrook, NS (23) Teagan Dempsey, Fredericton, NB (9) Campbell Delaney, Halifax, NS (8) Dawson Noble, Upper Nine Mile River, NS (03) Colton Noble, Upper Nine Mile River, NS (37) Alex Landry, Antigonish, NS (27) Chase Roberts, Merigomish, NS (08) Cory Hall, Pictou, NS (39) Chase Livingston, Springhill, NS

Here is the expected entry list for the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis:

Former NASCAR Driver and current NASCAR on FOX analyst Regan Smith will be the celebrity driver who will wheel the no. 24 car for kids.

(24) Regan Smith, Troutman, North Carolina (89) Donald Chisholm, Antigonish, NS (88) Russell Smith, Jr., Lakeside, NS (28) Mike Duskey, North Wiltshire, PE (08) Nicholas Naugle, Dartmouth, NS (29) Greg Proude, Springvale, PE (25g) Gage Gilby, Enfield, NS (54) Jarrett Butcher, Porter’s Lake, NS (99) Craig Slaunwhite, Terence Bay, NS (13) Austin MacDonald, Pictou, NS (11v) Jordan Veinotte, Porter’s Lake, NS (56) Josh Collins, Jerseyside, NL (17) Josh Stade, Chesley, ON (81) Tyler Liscum, Mulmur, ON (30) Stephen Lively, Shubenacadie, NS (48) Dwayne Baker, Stayner, ON (40) Robbie MacEwen, Charlotteotwn, PE (7) Brad Eddy, Halifax, NS (2) Ashton Tucker, Strathadam, NB (25) Ryan Van Oirschot, Antigonish, NS (54b) Danny Benedict, Innisfil, ON (1) Ryan Messer, Harvey, NB (36) Gary Elliott, Murray Siding, NS (51) Mark Leclair, Brackley Beach, PE (0) Sam Rogers, Lower Onslow, NS (67) Dylan Blenkhorn, Truro, NS (31) Chris Reid, Sydney, NS (42) Kyle Reid, Fort McMurray, AB (41) Mike Rodgers, Pine Glen, NB

The HOT ROD CLASSICS entry list is not yet available as news of them joining just was announced.

Get your tickets now through links on the schedule page of the Riverside website at: https://www.riversidespeedway.ca/event/schedule/

The entry list can be found here where it will be updated: https://bit.ly/4bzbt1k

