Second time in a week Fall River school targeted with mischief

FALL RIVER: For the second time in a week, vandals have caused damage at a Fall River elementary school.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment in Lower Sackville, said that police are investigating the incidents at Ash Lee Jefferson Elementary School on Lockview Road.

He said that on July 8 at approximately 9 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment received a report of mischief at ALJ.

“RCMP officers learned that several windows were broken and chalk was used for graffiti.

Cpl. Tremblay said at this time, officers believe the damage occurred sometime over the weekend.

“This is the second incident in a week where windows have been broken at the school,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing,.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Services is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 24-91502