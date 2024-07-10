MAIN PHOTO: Fall River Indigenous artist DeeDee Austin performs Buried Truth at the Halifax Stanfield Airport. (Healey photo)

WAVERLEY: A slew of East Coast talent will be hitting the stage at the Village Green in Waverley next weekend.

The Waverley Community Association (WCA), a volunteer non-profit organization serving Waverley, has announced its inaugural Waverley Village Green Music Festival: A weekend of East Coast talent.

It will take place July 20 and July 21 at the Village Green, running from 3 pm to 9 pm each day.

The Village Green is located next to Station 41 Waverley at the corner of Hwy 2 and Rocky Lake Drive.

The two days of free concerts will feature:

SATURDAY:

Fall River Indigenous artists DeeDee Austin, fresh of her explosive performance at the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo.

Montgomery Night

Jamie Junger & the Jungernauts

and the main headliner for the night:

Campbell & Johnston

Campbell & Johnston Photo by Nathaniel Cole/off their FB page.

On Sunday, it will be a day to enjoy some folk music to start.

The day’s performances will include:

Maurice Aucoin Music.

Jim Henman

Callehan.

The two day concert will culminate with headliner for Sunday’s show:

rising singer star Morgan Toney Trio.

Morgan Toney will be at the Village Green Music Festival. (Photo from Morgan Toney FB/ Support4Culture / Meghan Tansey Whitton)

