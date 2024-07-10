MAIN PHOTO: Fall River Indigenous artist DeeDee Austin performs Buried Truth at the Halifax Stanfield Airport. (Healey photo)
WAVERLEY: A slew of East Coast talent will be hitting the stage at the Village Green in Waverley next weekend.
The Waverley Community Association (WCA), a volunteer non-profit organization serving Waverley, has announced its inaugural Waverley Village Green Music Festival: A weekend of East Coast talent.
It will take place July 20 and July 21 at the Village Green, running from 3 pm to 9 pm each day.
The Village Green is located next to Station 41 Waverley at the corner of Hwy 2 and Rocky Lake Drive.
ADVERTISEMENT:
The two days of free concerts will feature:
SATURDAY:
Fall River Indigenous artists DeeDee Austin, fresh of her explosive performance at the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo.
Jamie Junger & the Jungernauts
and the main headliner for the night:
ADVERTISEMENT:
On Sunday, it will be a day to enjoy some folk music to start.
The day’s performances will include:
Jim Henman
The two day concert will culminate with headliner for Sunday’s show:
rising singer star Morgan Toney Trio.
ADVERTISEMENT: