Hot Rod Classics added to IWK 250 Super weekend; set to race July 20

With information from Riverside via track release as posted on Tim’s Corner Motorsports:

JAMES RIVER: Management for Riverside International Speedway is excited to announce the region’s only vintage stock car racing series, the Hot Rod Classics Presented by Kimco, has been added to the Saturday (July 20) show as part of the IWK 250 Super Race Weekend.

It’s a make-up date for the Hot Rods, originally scheduled to be at Riverside on June 30 which was rained out.

Additionally, a unique qualifying format is being announced for both the Auto World MASS Sportsman Series and Cross Roads Legends Tour that race on Friday, July 19.

Both divisions will see two rounds of qualifying – time trials, and last-chance qualifying races (LCQ) – to set the starting grids for the NAPA/Henry’s AUTOPRO Sportsman 100 and the Superior Foundations Legends Challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT;

The top 15 fastest cars in time trials will be locked into the feature along with the top four finishers in each LCQ; the remainder of each field will be set with provisional starting spots.

This format more closely aligns with that of the IWK 250 on Saturday, July 20, and is different than the racers and fans typically see in sportsman and legends racing – adding yet another element of excitement to the IWK 250 Super Race Weekend.

With the addition of the Hot Rods to Saturday’s race card, more than 100 cars are expected to race at Riverside on July 19 and 20 – a record-setting number. Entry lists for each division can be found at www.riversidespeedway.ca.

Hot Rod racers are asked to register this week using the form at the link sent to them by the series director; their entry list will be posted as registrations are received.

Ticket information for Hot Rod teams with June 30 pit passes is included in the July 20 registration form.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The weekend kicks off on Wednesday, July 17 when camping opens at 10 a.m. and with a late afternoon/early evening practice for sportsman and legends teams.

On Thursday, it’s IWK 250 practice from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. followed by the popular IWK 250 Tailgate Party presented by Coldstream Clear.

Friday will see the Superior Foundation Legends Challenge and the NAPA/Henry’s AUTOPRO Sportsman 100. On Saturday, it’s the Anchor Toyota Hot Rod Classic and the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis.

The IWK 250 Super Weekend event schedule including open times, qualifying and race times, is posted at www.riversidespeedway.ca.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Camping opens Wednesday morning; with over 700 campsites reserved Riverside’s population could be greater than the Town of Antigonish over the weekend.

Tickets are still available at www.riversidespeedway.ca; advance ticket purchases are recommended to help avoid the wait at the gate as those ticket holders will have exclusive use of an expedited entry.

As part of Riverside’s 55th-anniversary celebrations kids 15 and under will get in free Friday and Saturday for general admission seating.

Reserved seating for 15 and under is also available, at a reduced cost. Free tickets are available at the gate only on race day; reserved 15 and under seating is available in advance.