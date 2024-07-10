Province asks residents for policing services feedback

HALIFAX: Residents across Nova Scotia are being asked to share their feedback on policing in the province, the Minister for Justice and Attorney General announced on July 9.

Nova Scotians can share their opinions and perspectives about the current state of policing in the province, as well as their vision of what policing should look like in the future.

The Department of Justice has launched an anonymous survey as part of the province’s comprehensive review of policing services. Submissions will be accepted until July 31.

“Nova Scotians deserve to have their say about how this important service is delivered in our communities,” said Attorney General and Justice Minister Barbara Adams.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Adams continued.

“I hope as many people as possible take a moment to share their experiences and ideas with us so we can create a law enforcement system that is responsive and meets the needs of the people it serves,” she said.

The survey is available at: http://surveys.novascotia.ca/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=87LH8n763 .

If people have any questions or require assistance to complete the survey, they can email policingreviewsurvey@novascotia.ca or phone 902-424-0094.

There will be in-person public engagement later this summer and into the fall, informed by an advisory committee that includes representatives from government, law enforcement agencies and non-profit organizations, as well as the Indigenous, African Nova Scotian and newcomer communities.

ADVERTISEMENT:





Quick Facts:

– consultant Deloitte is completing the technical aspects of the review

– engagement advisory committee members were selected from nominations put forward by groups, organizations and agencies serving communities across the province

– the review includes engaging with law enforcement and justice partners across the province to understand current policing services, gaps and opportunities

– there are currently 11 police agencies in Nova Scotia – 10 municipal police agencies and the RCMP serving as the provincial police agency – with almost 2,000 police officer positions

– the final report of the Mass Casualty Commission recommended a multi-sectoral council be established to review the structure of policing in Nova Scotia and make recommendations that can be implemented before the 2032 expiration of the Provincial Police Services Agreement (Recommendation P.67)



Additional Resources:

Policing review engagement website: https://novascotia.ca/policing-review-engagement/