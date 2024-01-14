Food, gift cards donated to Schools Plus for local families

ELMSDALE: East Hants RCMP is helping to support local families through the Schools Plus community.

Recently, East Hants RCMP Const. Andrew Ouellette, who is the School Safety Resource Officer for the Municipality of East Hants schools, made a special presentation to School Plus.

Kate Hobson, School Plus Community Outreach worker, received Sobeys gift certificates and a quantity of non-perishable food items.

The presentation is for those at Hants East Rural High and Riverside Education Centre, where Hobson works with Schools Plus.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing officer at the Enfield Detachment, said the gift card contribution will be a monthly donation from officers with East Hants RCMP.

Const. Mike Woolcock started the campaign in December, he said.

“The officers enjoy helping out where they can within the community,” said Const. Burns.

Const. Ouellette is a coach with the East Hants Tigers basketball team.

The food was donated by spectators during recent basketball games between teams from the East Hants Tigers and Cumberland Crushers.

It was greatly appreciated, and Const. Ouellette thanked all those who attended the game and donated to the cause.