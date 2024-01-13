Volunteer nominations open for Municipality of East Hants

EAST HANTS: The Municipality of East Hants wants to hear all about the volunteers that make your community in the district tick.

In a release, the municipality said that nominations are now open for the 2024 East Hants Volunteer Awards!

In each of our wonderful communities, there are volunteers who devote countless hours of hard work and dedication to their community.

A way to thank them for everything they do is with a nomination.

To nominate a volunteer do so now at: easthants.ca/volunteer-awards

