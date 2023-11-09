From a press release

HALIFAX: Four extraordinary Nova Scotians received the Province’s highest recognition for bravery at a ceremony held November 8, in Halifax.



Premier Tim Houston awarded the Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery to Talbot Boyer of Dartmouth, Scott Buchanan of Baddeck, Adam Lefort of Grand Étang and Robert McGregor of Economy.

“Nova Scotians always look out for one another, even in the most difficult and dangerous circumstances. The heroic actions of Talbot, Scott, Adam and Robert are an inspiration to us all,” said Premier Houston.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to recognize and thank these individuals for their bravery and selfless acts when people needed it the most.”



The medal is awarded to Nova Scotians who have risked their lives protecting the lives or property of others.

On February 17, 2020, Scott Buchanan saved two people who fell through ice at a waterfall near Baddeck.

Buchanan jumped through the hole in the ice into the water 2.1 metres (seven feet) below and shielded the individuals from the force of the current, holding on to them for 20 minutes while waiting for help to arrive.



On June 11, 2020, Robert McGregor noticed flames in the window of a house near Truro.

Seeing someone in the home unconscious and on fire, he made multiple attempts to pull the person to safety.

Despite McGregor’s quick and heroic action, the victim’s injuries were fatal.

On January 29, 2021, Talbot Boyer was operating a Halifax Transit bus when he noticed a vehicle on its roof and on fire on Upper Water Street in Halifax.

Boyer pulled the occupant out of the burning vehicle and used snow to douse the flames. The vehicle exploded moments later.



On June 22, 2021, Adam Lefort was tubing down the Margaree River when a woman fell out of her tube and became trapped in deep water, unable to swim.

Lefort dove into the water, brought the woman to the surface and held on to her until help arrived.

Quotes:

“The acts of bravery of those recognized today inspire each and every one of us with their courage and their selflessness. These individuals are heroes.

“We thank them for their brave actions.”

– Brad Johns, Attorney General and Minister of Justice