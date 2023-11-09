From the Cruiser – Nov. 7, 2023

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 125 calls for service.

That number included 24 check stops for traffic related enforcement, said Cpl. Jody Simpson with East Hants RCMP.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Several outstanding arrest warrants

This week, East Hants District RCMP has several outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest Ralph Scott Martell, 32, of Lantz and Pictou County, Jerome Paul, 47, of Indian Brook, Leo Paul, 49, of Indian Brook and Tabitha Pictou, 32, of Indian Brook.

Martell was highlighted in a separate story.

Jerome Paul was charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, and theft under $5,000 (x2).

Leo Paul was charged with Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (x3), theft under $5000 and theft over $5000 (x3).

Tabitha Pictou was charged with Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (x3), theft under $5000 and theft over $5000 (x3).

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Jerome Paul, Leo Paul, and Tabitha Pictou

Anyone who sees Jerome Paul, Leo Paul or Tabitha Pictou is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

