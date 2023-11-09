Pictou County area man wanted on warrant for Lantz domestic incident

LANTZ: A 32-year-old man believed to be from Pictou County is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant for an incident that occurred in Lantz between Nov. 2022 and Nov. 2023.

East Hants RCMP say they have obtained the warrant as it relates to incidents involving intimate partner violence over the past year.

Ralph Martell, 32, who may be residing in Pictou County, is charged with Assault with a Weapon, Assault and Failure to Comply with Conditions of a Release Order (11 counts).

Martell is described as five-foot-eight, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Ralph Martell, or who knows where he may be, is asked to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.



File #: 2023-1371973