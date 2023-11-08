GPV, Lockview High team up for community cleanup near schools

FALL RIVER: Students from two local schools came together on Nov. 7 to help cleanup their community.

Lockview High O2 and their student council and students at Georges P. Vanier Junior High partnered for a community cleanup on an overcast Tuesday in Fall River.

The cleanup saw the students pick up the garbage they saw strewn nearby at their school and along local trail area.

They cleaned the park in front of GPV, the woods and trails, graveyard and the field.

The Vanier green team lead by Sarah Hardy and Penny Auld and their classes cleaned the Vanier grounds and the wood that connects the church to Vanier.

At the end of it, the students had collected a pile of garbage in bags.

While it was only a small cleanup done by students it got a lot of garbage that was on the ground.

Here are some photos of the cleanup in action:

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

The student cleanup team (Submitted photo)

Working hard cleaning up the garbage. (Submitted photo)

A hearty cleanup crew student (Submitted photo)