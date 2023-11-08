Remembrance Day service in Waverley to be livestreamed

WAVERLEY: If you can’t make the Remembrance Day service in Waverley this Saturday Nov. 11, we have you covered.

Even if you can make it but wish to watch it back afterwards when you get home, you can do that too.

This Saturday Nov. 11 tune in as The Laker News and Dagley Media partner to bring you the Remembrance Day service from the Waverley Legion.

The service and livestream will begin at 10:45 a.m.

It will be livestreamed at: http://remembranceday2023.thelakernews.com

Special thanks to our livestream supporters Darrell Samson MP Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook and Merida Law for making this possible.

Lest we forget. We will remember them.