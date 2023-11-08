Side-by-side stolen from new home construction site in East Uniacke

EAST UNIACKE: RCMP are investigating the theft of a side-by-side from a home construction site in East Uniacke.

Cpl. Jody Simpson, with East Hants RCMP, said the theft took place on Nov. 4 at the new home construction site in East Uniacke.

Cpl. Simpson said the registered owner reported that his black, 2023 Polaris General 1000 Ultimate bearing the NSLP LJ941 (VIN# 3NSGXK99XPM391293) was stolen from his driveway.

“The owner still has possession of the keys and advised that the gas tank was full at the time it was stolen,” said Cpl. Simpson.

The theft is believed to have occurred between Friday, November 3rd, 2023 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, November 4th, 2023 at 12:25 p.m.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.