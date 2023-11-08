Work starting on culvert extension on Hwy 215/236: MLA MacDonald

SOUTH MAITLAND: Work has begun on the Hwy 215/236 intersection in South Maitland, an update posted by Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald said.

The update was posted on Nov. 7 on MLA MacDonald’s Facebook page around supper time.

MacDonald said that Department of Public Works contractor mobilized to the site at Route 215 and 236 intersection on Oct. 30. He noted several days were lost last week due to weather.

“Rock breaking was required to prepare the base for the culvert extension, which is now completed,” said MacDonald.

MacDonald said a crane is currently on site to set the new box culvert segments on Nov. 7. The crane will be de-mobilized Nov. 8 to allow space for the backfilling operation to begin.

“It is anticipated that the backfilling operation will be slow due to the long haul distance from the quarry to the site, and the shortage of truck power the construction industry is experiencing right now,” he said.

“At some point next week, the road closure/detour will be removed from Rocks Road (Route 236).

“At that point, work will continue using lane closures and traffic control persons (TCP’s) to both Route 215 and Route 236.”

Meanwhile for those on Horne Settlement Road in Enfield, MacDonald had an update from Public Works on Nov. 2.

“Our consultants are currently working on the required application to submit to the environmental regulators,” said MacDonald. “They hope to be able to submit this as soon as possible.”

MacDonald said the preliminary design is complete and they are working on the detailed design now.

“Once the design is complete and the application approved we will be able to tender the on-site work / construction of the culvert,” he said.