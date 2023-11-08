Three Sydney youths charged following Lower Sackvill crash

LOWER SACKVILLE: Three Sydney-area youths have been charged after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 101 in Lower Sackville on Nov. 5.

Halifax District RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that an officer travelling on Hwy 101 at approximately 1:30 a.m. observed a vehicle that had collided into the cement barrier and as a result was now facing the wrong way.

“The officer stopped and activated his emergency lights and observed the occupants, three youths, flee the scene on foot,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

He said officers quickly learned that the Hyundai Accent had been stolen from the Sydney area.

Cpl. Tremblay said a search of the area, assisted by a HRP police service dog, then followed and led officers to a nearby apartment building on Old Sackville Rd. where the three youths were safely arrested.

The youths, of Sydney, did not suffer injuries as a result from the vehicle crash.

Two of the youths have been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and and Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

While the third is facing charges of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Obstructing a Peace Office.

All three youths appeared in Halifax Youth Justice Court on Nov. 6.

Two were remanded into custody and will attend court at a later date.

The third youth was released on conditions pending his next court appearance in Sydney Youth Justice Court.

File # 23-135378