From the Firehouse – Oct. 2023

STEWIACKE: Here is a look at the fire calls for the month of October.

Information is provided to us by participating volunteer fire departments from Elmsdale fire; Shubenacadie fire; Lantz fire; Mount Uniacke Fire; Kennetcook fire; Nine Mile River Fire; Milford Fire; Stewiacke fire; and Enfield fire.

Lantz fire had 26 calls last month led by 14 medical assists.

They also heard the “sounds of their people” for five mvc’s; three alarm activations; two grass/brush fires; one chimney fire; and one structure fire.

For Uniacke & District fire in Mount Uniacke, they had a partial response list done to provide us.

From Oct. 1-26 they responded to 21 calls, led by 18 medical assists; one illegal burn; one fire alarm; and one fire investigation call.

Stewiacke fire had a slow October with just nine calls being paged out to. That tally was led by four medical assists; three commercial fire alarms; one lift assist; and one power lines down call.

For Enfield fire they responded to 23 calls, including 16 motor vehicle collisions. Their pagers went off also for 12 medical assists; three brush fires; one public assist; and one flue fire.

Nine Mile River fire responded to five calls, led by two grass fires. The firefighters also attended one mutual aid request call; one mvc; and one power lines down call.

For Elmsdale fire, the firefighters heard the tones for 39 calls, including a tie for medical assist and mvc’s with 15 each.

They also responded for three fire calls; two alarms; two fire investigations; one illegal burn; and one power lines on fire call.

The month of October was a busy month for Milford Fire. The Department was dispatched for 18 Calls.

Out of the 18 calls, 10 were for mutual aid. Milford attended six mvc’s; four Commercial Fire Alarms; one Structure Fire; one Medical assist; one Lift Assist to EHS; one Controlled Burn investigation; one Unknown Odour; a Possible Woods Fire; and a CO Alarm.

It is that time of the year again; Milford had their first Chimney Fire call. If you burn wood and have not had your chimney cleaned in a while; please have it cleaned.

Also a reminder to dump ashes in a safe location where it will not catch other material on fire. Please do not leave hot ashes in your bucket sitting on your wooden deck as it could catch the deck or house on fire from heat transfer.

For Kennetcook fire, they responded to three calls, with two of them being medical assist. The other call was an mvc.

Shubenacadie fire attended to 14 calls in October, led by six mutual aid to a neighbouring community calls. They also responded to three mvc’s; one medical assist; one lfit assist; one chimney fire; and two alarm calls.

