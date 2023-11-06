Team effort sends Lady Pens to pair of weekend home wins

DARTMOUTH: A team effort led the ACTION Benefits Lady Penguins to a pair of home wins over the weekend at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth.

The Pens defeated the Stars 3-0 in the first game on Saturday, before making it a 5-2 win in the second game Sunday to move into a tie for first the Maritime Major Female Hockey League with the Northern Selects with 25 points apiece.

The Selects have only played 13 games, compared to the Penguins 16 games to date.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On Saturday, Kaitlyn Langille was perfect in goal stopping all 22 shots she played for the shutout win.

Sara Almond had a goal and an assist to power the offence for the Lady Pens.

Ellie Isenor and Christina Perrine ach had single markers to help the home side to the win.

Georgina Stevens; Molly Amirault; and Victoria Tran had the assists.

Halle Blanchard stopped 25 of 27 pucks she faced; with one goal going into an empty net.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sunday, Georgina Stevens bulged the net twice and added a helper in the 5-2 victory.

Rachel Hartnell; Molly Amirault; and Sara Almond had single tallies turning the red light on behind the Stars goalie.

Amirault; Ellie Isenor with two; Avalyn Lefebvre; Alicia Nedelcu; and Meagan Gallahue had the helpers.

Cicely Harnum stopped 28 of 30 shots she faced in the win.

The Pens fired 32 pucks at Stars goalie Olivia Lowe.

The Moncton Rockets and Western Flames head to Dartmouth for games against the Pens on Nov. 11 at 5 pm and Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. at RBC Centre Rink C.