Tillman, Urquhart, Dewulf lead Rangers to victory over Wolverines

LANTZ: The Rangers U-15 Major Bantam bent, but they didn’t break as they edged out Halifax Wolverines for the win on Sunday in Lantz.

The Rangers built a 3-0 lead, before Halifax rallied with wo late third period goals but couldn’t get the equalizer to force extra time as the Rangers won 3-2.

The N.S. Under=15 Major hockey league game was played at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

Zach Kendell goes for a check against a Halifax player. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Player of the Game Jayden Tillman led the attack for the Rangers, in his first game back after a week or so away due to a concussion.

Tillman, of Windsor Junction, notched two assists and was hard on the body in the defensive and offensive zones to power the Rangers.

Darius Peh’s third period goal, on the power-play, stood as the game winner for the Rangers.

Matt Thompson and Andrew Urquhart had the other single markers for the victors.

Callum Dewulf has a bead on the puck. (Healey photo)

Andrew Urquhart celebrates his goal. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Thompson, Urquhart, Jake Amirault, and Campbell Schlender picked up helpers in the victory.

Callum Dewulf picked up the goaltending win stopping 21 of 23 pucks he faced.

The Rangers fired 37 pucks at Halifax goalie Abe Landry.

With the win, the Rangers now have three wins on the year and sit in eight place in the league.

They next play on the road against the Valley Wildcats on Nov. 11 and Western Hurricanes on Nov. 12.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)