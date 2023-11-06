Volleyball gold for HERH Lady Tigers on home court

MILFORD: It was a GOLD-en weekend at home for the Hants East Rural High Lady volleyball Tigers.

HERH went undefeated in their four round-robin games, then won their playoff game and completed the weekend winning the tournament championship before the home crowd fans.

The team’s success began with their outstanding performance in the round-robin games.

Brooke Hale’s outstanding plays and well-timed passes, along with Breanna Boutilier’s game intelligence, provided the team with precise and essential support.

Two HERH Lady Tigers players go up for a block as the ball goes just above their hands. (Healey photo)

One of those round-robin games saw the game go a little extra as them and South Colchester Academy Wolves traded points late, but the Tigers prevailed due to good two hits to record the 31-29 two set victory.

With steadfast determination, HERH secured the top position in the round-robin stage.

In the semi-finals, the team faced a challenging test against Sackville High JV Kingfishers and emerged victorious, earning their spot in the gold medal game.

In the championship match against the always tough SCA, who was looking to get some revenge, Anna Jackman led the way to set the stage for the team’s plays.

Sofia Calcagno showcased amazing hits and serves, delivering crucial points that propelled the team forward. Braylin Matheson’s attacks, blocks, and serves proved crucial in securing points.

Liz Savoury’s defensive skills were instrumental in securing the gold medal.

SCA prepares to serve the ball. (Healey photo)

No. 4 on HERH hits the ball back voer the net against SCA during the tournament play. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The Tigers victory wasn’t just a team achievement but showed the talents the team have.

The Lady Tigers performance is a testament to the school’s athletic excellence, showcasing the power of dedication and collaboration in sports.

HERH will have a weekend off before they head to regionals, with eyes on going to provincials and their recent on court successes show that’s very realistic a chance.

Here is the roster for your HERH Tigers: #1 Braylin Matheson #2 Sofia Calcagno #3 Chloe Lapierre #4 Emelie Lutwick #5 Amalia Kolic #6 Brooke Hale #7 Breanna Boutilier #8 Anna Jackman #9 Kaitlyn MacDougall #11 Elizabeth Savoury #12 Kassidy Manning #13 Maddison Hiltz.

