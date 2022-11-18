FRABA hosting third annual Light Up the Holidays contest

FALL RIVER: Do you love to spread holiday cheer during the Christmas season? Well, if so the Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA) could use your help.

FRABA is holding its third annual Light Up the Holidays tours and decorating contest, beginning Dec. 1 and running until Dec. 18.

If you love to decorate your home and also have people stop by for a tour to see it, FRABA wants you to enter their decorating contest. The deadline for entry is November 28.

A downloadable map will be available at www.fraba.ca from December 1-18 so everyone can get into the holiday spirit.

IMPORTANT DATES

​November 1-28: Registration open. No entries will be accepted after November 28.

December 1-3: Photos and Videos taken by our Contest committee for social media. Lighting and decorations must be ready for photos on December 1st.

​December 1 – 18: Judging and tour maps will be available to the public.

Lights must be on between 5-8pm each night from December 1-18. If you have any special information for filming or taking photos (ie) tune into radio for recordings, please include specific details with the entry form.

December 18-19: Final Judging & Winner chosen

December 20 at 4pm: Grand Prize Winner will be announced on FRABA’s social media pages and via email.

For full details on the contest head on over to FRABA’s website: https://www.fallriverbusiness.ca/holidaycontest

This is a community favourite.

“We can’t wait to see all the beautiful holiday decorations,” said FRABA in a release to The Laker News.

Follow FRABA on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/FallRiverAreaBusinessAssociation or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/fraba_ns/ for updates, links and photos!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Who can enter? The contest is open to Fall River and Area residents. This includes the communities of Wellington, Fletcher’s Lake, Grand Lake, Oakfield, Windsor Junction, Lakeview and Waverley.

​Do I have to be a FRABA member? No, you do not have to be a FRABA member to enter the contest.

​Can I enter my neighbour? You may certainly submit an entry for someone else, but the homeowner must be aware, and their contact information must be included for us to obtain their approval to share their address and photos. Anonymous applications will not be accepted.

​Does my address have to be listed? Yes. To be entered in the contest, you must be willing to share your address for our Light up the Holidays tour map. We always love receiving holiday photos and would be happy to share them on social media but without the address, you do not qualify for the contest.

Is this for interior and/or exterior displays? The contest is outdoor lighting and decorations. You may certainly submit indoor decorations to accompany your outdoor photos on our social media pages, but the tours and judging will be strictly outdoors.

How do I enter? To enter your home, simply fill out the form: https://www.jotform.com/form/201007769576259