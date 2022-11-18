Valley woman dies in multi-vehicle Highway 102 collision

MILLER LAKE: A 64-year-old Valley woman is dead following a three vehicle collision that shut down Highway 102 between Enfield and Fall River for hours on Thursday morning Nov. 17.

RCMP say that at 7 a.m., police, firefighters from Station 45 Fall River and Station 47 Goffs and EHS responded to the multi-vehicle collision between Exits 5A and Exit 5.

“Upon arrival at the scene, RCMP officers learned that traffic on Hwy. 102 had slowed to a stop due to an unrelated collision ahead, resulting in a pile-up,” said Cpl. Guillaume Trembaly with N.S. RCMP.

He said a Dodge Ram 1500 travelling south on Hwy. 102 collided with a Subaru Outback. Both vehicles then hit a Ford F-150 before the Ram 1500 came to rest in the median of the highway.

The passenger of the Ram 1500, a 64-year-old Valley woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, a 73-year-old Valley man, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

Cpl. Tremblay said a 48-year-old Grand Lake man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS. He was the driver of the Subaru.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was uninjured.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said they send their thoughts to the victims’ families at this difficult time.

The collision snarled traffic for much of the day forcing motorists onto Hwy 2, resulting in it backing up at one point to Alderney Drive in Enfield to the traffic lights in Fall River.

The line was not moving much at 10 a.m. by Payzants Home Hardware in Enfield.

Adding to the traffic issues was a minor mvc at the Fall River Road/Highway 2 traffic lights (Sobeys intersection).

Quint 45 Fall River and Station 42 Wellington responded to this collision.

Initially, Quint 9 from Sackville was also paged but stood down shortly after by Quint 45 when they arrived on scene.

No serious injuries resulted in that collision. EHS and police also responded.

File #: 22-140941, 22-140936