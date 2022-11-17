Enfield men charged in Halifax property thefts, RCMP say

ENFIELD: Two 20-year-old Enfield men have been arrested for investigations into stolen property from the Halifax area.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP, said police in Enfield were advised on Nov. 14 of a stolen vehicle out of Halifax that was tracked using GPS technology to a location in Enfield.

He said East Hants officers arrived on the scene to find the stolen vehicle at a local residence.

S/Sgt. Bushell said police identified two 20-year-old Enfield men within the residence.

“After a brief investigation, determined they were involved in taking the vehicle,” he said.

The pair were arrested and transported to the Enfield Detachment for questioning.

S/Sgt. Bushell said one of the males was later released to face the courts at a later date for theft of the vehicle.

The second, was found to be responsible for a criminal driving matter in Elmsdale on November 5.

He was also released and will face the courts on charges of Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Breach of an Undertaking.