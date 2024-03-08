HALIFAX: A 37-year-old man from the Halifax area is facing a slew of fraud charges for incidents in the Dartmouth area.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) said they have charged one person in relation to cashing fraudulent cheques earlier this week in Dartmouth.

On March 5 at approximately 5:05 p.m., HRP were called to the TD Bank, located at 97 Portland Street in Dartmouth, for a fraud in progress.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene without incident, police said.

During the investigation, it was determined that the man was involved in a number of other incidents that day at other TD Bank locations.

In one of the incidents, he obtained $32,000.

Nazar Mohmed Zakati, 37, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court to face the following charges:

· Fraud over $5000 (x5)

· Possession of fraudulent identity document (x2)

· Using a forged document (x5)

Police are asking anyone who has information in relation to this scam to contact police at -902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),

People can also submit via a secure web tip at http://crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.

File #24-30002